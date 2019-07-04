New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi was all praise for her brother Rahul Gandhi for his decision to step down as the Congress chief.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," she wrote in a tweet a day after Rahul Gandhi uploaded his four-page resignation letter, putting an end to days of speculation.

Calling for accountability over Congress's poll rout in the Lok Sabha 2019 election, Gandhi in the letter wrote that the party needs a radical transformation."...we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle," Gandhi's letter reads.

Gandhi also explicitly stated that he will not be a member of the party's search to find a new president.

In his letter, Gandhi also raised doubts about the fairness of the recent Lok Sabha elections and claimed that "unimaginable levels of violence and pain for India" was going to be the result of Narendra Modi government's return to power.

“A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country's institutions; an election cannot be fair without arbiters...Nor can an election be free if one party has a complete monopoly on financial resources,” he wrote.

His resignation has deepened the crisis of leadership Congress is facing since its dismal performance in the recently concluded polls.

Several Congress chief ministers, including Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Amarinder Singh from Punjab, and Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh had also offered to quit in an attempt to placate Gandhi earlier.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting soon to decide on the party's successor. Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge are considered to be the frontrunners for the post. Till the appointment is made, the party’s general secretary Motilal Vora will assume charge.