1-min read

Shaheen Bagh Offering Platform to 'Tukde Tukde Gang', Says Ravi Shankar Prasad as War of Words with AAP Govt Rages

The protest is a textbook example of a few hundreds trying to suppress the silent majority, and is causing problems for commuters, including office-goers and children, said the union minister.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 2:10 PM IST

File photo of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest was emerging to be "a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority".

Prasad said at a press conference that those trying to fragment India were getting cover at the Shaheen Bagh protest, where the tricolour was being waived.

"It (Shaheen Bagh protest) is offering a platform to 'tukde tukde gang' elements under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act," he said, adding that the protest was not just against CAA, but also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the problems arising out of the protests, Prasad said -- "Lakhs of people are distressed because they can not go to office, shops are shut and children are not able to go to school due to roadblocks caused by Shaheen Bagh protesters."



