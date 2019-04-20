English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fielding Pragya Thakur from Bhopal an Answer to Those Who Called Hindu Civilisation 'Terrorist', Says PM Modi
Modi’s remarks came on the day when Thakur created controversy, claiming that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him.
PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates in Kangra. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that fielding Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, as the BJP candidate from Bhopal was a symbolic answer to those who had described Hindu civilisation as “terrorist”.
Modi’s remarks came on the day when Thakur created controversy, claiming that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him. She later retracted her statement, saying she did not wish the Opposition to benefit from it. The Congress as well as several opposition parties and leaders had slammed Thakur’s comments. Thakur is currently out on bail.
Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Modi hit out at the Congress and accused it of terrorism. “Her (Indira's) son (Rajiv Gandhi) said when big tree falls, the earth shakes. After that thousands of Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Was it not terrorism of certain people?” he told a news channel in an interview on Friday.
“Even after that he (Rajiv Gandhi) was made the Prime Minister. The neutral media never asked any question with regard to that but is asking now.” “Those who are facing such serious charges were never questioned. Therefore, this talk should be ended,” he added.
Modi queried why parties were questioning Thakur’s candidature when no such questions were asked of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who are are contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, respectively.
“Those who have been convicted by the courts, people go and hug them, meet them in jail, meet them when they are shifted to hospitals, can they preach? Should the Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates who are out on bail not be questioned?” Modi said. “But a Bhopal BJP candidate is out on bail and is fighting elections, there is a huge hue and cry.”
Modi claimed that no one “raised a figure” when Thakur was tortured in jail. He also alleged that the Congress was working according to a certain “modus operandi” and building a narrative.
“Like a film script, the Congress works to build a narrative. They will pick something, add something to it, add a villain to the story to build a false script for propaganda,” Modi said. “In Gujarat, whatever encounters used to take place, they would prepare a script accordingly. In Judge Loya case, he died a natural death but the same modus operandi was used to build a narrative that he was killed.”
Modi’s remarks came on the day when Thakur created controversy, claiming that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him. She later retracted her statement, saying she did not wish the Opposition to benefit from it. The Congress as well as several opposition parties and leaders had slammed Thakur’s comments. Thakur is currently out on bail.
Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Modi hit out at the Congress and accused it of terrorism. “Her (Indira's) son (Rajiv Gandhi) said when big tree falls, the earth shakes. After that thousands of Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Was it not terrorism of certain people?” he told a news channel in an interview on Friday.
“Even after that he (Rajiv Gandhi) was made the Prime Minister. The neutral media never asked any question with regard to that but is asking now.” “Those who are facing such serious charges were never questioned. Therefore, this talk should be ended,” he added.
Modi queried why parties were questioning Thakur’s candidature when no such questions were asked of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who are are contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, respectively.
“Those who have been convicted by the courts, people go and hug them, meet them in jail, meet them when they are shifted to hospitals, can they preach? Should the Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates who are out on bail not be questioned?” Modi said. “But a Bhopal BJP candidate is out on bail and is fighting elections, there is a huge hue and cry.”
Modi claimed that no one “raised a figure” when Thakur was tortured in jail. He also alleged that the Congress was working according to a certain “modus operandi” and building a narrative.
“Like a film script, the Congress works to build a narrative. They will pick something, add something to it, add a villain to the story to build a false script for propaganda,” Modi said. “In Gujarat, whatever encounters used to take place, they would prepare a script accordingly. In Judge Loya case, he died a natural death but the same modus operandi was used to build a narrative that he was killed.”
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapixel Cameras at the Back
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Presents Bat and Jersey to PM Imran Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results