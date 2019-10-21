Fight in Haryana Between Congress, BJP Only, Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Confident of Win

Chandigarh: Two-time former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the contest in the state was only between the BJP and Congress and the latter would emerge victorious.

"The Jannayak Janata Party and Indian National Lok Dal are not factors, the contest is between Congress and the BJP only and the Congress will get the majority," Hooda told the media in his hometown.

Hooda, also the Leader of Opposition, is recontesting from his bastion Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

Hooda, a de-facto chief ministerial candidate, feels his party has an edge over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party owing to huge unemployment in the state, that as per estimates has reached 28.7 per cent against the national average of 8.4 per cent.

Over 1.83 crore voters in THE BJP-ruled Haryana will cast their votes in a single-phase polling that began on Monday morning to elect the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Voting will end at 6 p.m.

