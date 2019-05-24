English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Fight Must Go on': Robert Vadra Has a Pep Talk for Congress & Wishes for Modi, NDA
Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that though the results were disheartening for the grand old party, 'the fight must go on'.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives with her husband Robert Vadra, to cast her vote at a polling station in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday extended his best wishes to the party for putting in "plenty of hard work" into the Lok Sabha elections. The businessman added that though the results were disheartening for the grand old party, "the fight must go on".
"Winning & losing is a part of life. My best wishes to Congress leaders & workers.There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on. I congratulate PM Mr. Narendra Modi, BJP & NDA," Vadra tweeted a day after Congress managed a measly gain of around 10 per cent.
After being routed at the hands of Narendra Modi-led BJP on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from his post. However, erstwhile Congress supremo and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer.
Despite getting Priyanka Gandhi in the forefront, the Congress failed to make a mark.
Much like the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, the lower house of the Parliament may be again bereft of the leader of opposition (LOP). As per the results of counting till 8 pm, the Congress has bagged 51 seats, which is four short of the mark needed for the LOP status.
The Leader of Opposition is a constitutional appointment and is part of the Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, National Human Rights Commission and National Judicial Appointments Commission. According to parliamentary rules, the largest Opposition party in the House needs at least 55 seats, to be eligible for the LOP post.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
