POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Figures Tell the Truth, Says RSS Leader on Coronavirus Cases Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Event

File photo of RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya (PTI Photo)

File photo of RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya (PTI Photo)

Manmohan Vaidya said the Tablighi Jamaat members have been 'exposed' and even people belonging to the Muslim community are 'opposing' them.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Share this:

"Figures tell the truth," said RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday referring to the number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

He said the Tablighi Jamaat members have been "exposed" and even people belonging to the Muslim community are "opposing" them.

The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

Citing the RSS' decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body -- Pratinidhi Sabha -- Vaidya said Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation.

Lauding the decision taken by the country's leadership to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, he said India handled the Covid-19 situation comparatively better than developed nations.

"To tackle Covid-19 outbreak, India's leadership took some decisive steps which got public support," he said.

The RSS leader said that workers of his organisation helped 25.5 lakh people during the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the virus, fed the poor and daily wagers and started a helpline.

About the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown, said the first priority should be to tackle the novel coronavirus and then the focus should shift towards the economy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,228

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,259

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,461

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,570

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres