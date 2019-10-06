'File Case Against the Wind': AIADMK Leader's Bizarre Logic on Techie's Death Due to Party Banner

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C Ponnaiyan in a television interview on Saturday said that the wind should be booked for the death of the 23-year-old techie Subhashree, and not former party Councillor Jeyagopal who had placed the billboard that caused the accident.

Ponnaiyan, a senior leader and founding member of the party, said in an interview to a Tamil TV channel that Jeyagopal had simply placed the hoarding announcing a marriage function in his family, and not intended to hurt Subhahree.

He further said in the interview that the wind had caused the banner to tumble and eventually cause the fatal accident, therefore, if a case had to be registered at all, it should be filed against the wind.

Earlier, the AIADMK's ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had said that it was Subhashree's fate to have died in that manner, and that the Opposition parties were blowing the incident out of proportion.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha had said, “This is nothing but coincidence. Nowadays, everyone puts up banners. But it was her fate that she had to travel on that particular stretch when the billboard fell and she lost her life after coming under the wheels of a water lorry that was behind her.”

On September 12, Subhashree was returning home when she fell off her two-wheeler after a temporary hoarding erected by AIADMK leader C Jeyagopal fell on her. A water tanker that was behind her ran over her and she died on the spot. The tanker driver and the owner of shop that made the flex boards were arrested.

