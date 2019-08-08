Filling Up Financial Posts, Defence Recruitment, Tech Investment: PM Modi Lays Down Roadmap for Employment in J&K

New Delhi: Addressing the nation for the first time after the Parliament passed a bill revoking Article 370 and moved to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid down the roadmap for steps to spur employment and systematic investments in the erstwhile state.

“Very soon in Jammu and Kashmir, all financial posts will be filled. This will provide jobs to the youth. The Centre's PSUs (public sector units) and bigger private companies will be encouraged to provide jobs as well,” he said.

In the video address, Modi said that the Army and other defence forces will conduct rallies for recruitment. “The Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Yojana will be further widened so that more and more students get those benefits,” he said.

Talking about the benefits of revoking Article 370, Modi said the direct impact of the step can be seen in the acceleration of the establishment of more IITs, AIIMS, anti-corruption bureaus, and other government projects.

Modi also took pot shots at the erstwhile chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “Decades of family-based politics have provided no guidance to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Now they will help raise Jammu and Kashmir to heights like never before,” he said.

Modi appealed to all young boys and girls to come forward and “take the reins of the place in their hands”.

He also urged technological experts, both in the government and other sectors, to think of ways to increase penetration of technology in Jammu and Kashmir. “The youth here is well equipped with the latest technology, with the English language, and will hugely benefit with this,” he said.

Modi said those who want to take up sports as a career will also benefit from this. “We will help them to showcase their talent globally,” he said.

“Be it the colour of ‘kesar’ (saffron) or the taste of ‘kahwa’, the sweetness of apples or the juiciness of ‘khubani’ (apricot), be it the Kashmiri shawl or Ladakh's organic product or herbal medicine, all of this needs to be advertised all over the world,” he added.

