Final Days Of Trump's Presidency, ADVISORY

The fallout continues two days after the Capitol was breached by rioters, with President Donald Trump saying he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration amid growing discussion of impeaching Trump a second time and a push to curb the president’s military powers. Additionallly, questions continue to swirl around law enforcement’s response to the siege on the Capitol.

TRUMP President Donald Trump said Friday he wont attend President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power to his successor. SENT; developing. With TRUMP-INAUGURATION HISTORY A look at other presidents who did not attend their successors’ inagurations. UPCOMING by 5 p.m.; CANADA-TRUDEAU-TRUMP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters. SENT.

TRUMP’S FUTURE House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an unhinged President Donald Trump from ordering military actions including a possible nuclear strike in his final days and hours at the White House. SENT: developing.

TRUMP-DEPARTURES A steady stream of Trump administration officials are beating an early path to the exits as a protest against the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol this week. But others wrestling with the stay-or-go question are concluding that they owe it to the public to see things through to the end. SENT; developing.

TRUMP-PENCE The straight-laced evangelical and the brash reality TV star were never a natural fit. But for more than four years, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump made their marriage of political convenience work. Now, in the last days of their administration, each is feeling betrayed by the other. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

BIDEN-INAUGURATION SECURITY President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back due to the pandemic. But after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, there are now questions about whether having a presidential ceremony on the steps of the same building could also pose a serious security risk. SENT; developing.

CAPITOL BREACH A police officer has died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the Capitol, intensifying questions about the defeated presidents remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol police to secure the area. SENT; developing. With CAPITOL BREACH-THE LATEST; CAPITOL BREACH-FACT CHECK UPCOMING by 4 p.m.; CAPITOL BREACH-POMPEO Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America isnt a banana republic as State seeks to tamp down damage to U.S. reputation. UPCOMING by 4 p.m.

CAPITOL BREACH-LAW ENFORCEMENT FAILURE Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out to offer up FBI agents. The police turned them down both times, according to senior defense officials and two people familiar with the matter. SENT: 1400 words, photos.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-PROTESTS-LAWMAKERS The U.S. Justice Department says it has charged a West Virginia state lawmaker with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters. SENT; developing.

CAPITAL BREACH-GLOBAL DISSIDENTS Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a raging mob storm the U.S. Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. SENT: 1070 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-TEACHERS Social studies teachers across the United States are setting aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes from Washington and the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump. SENT: 1080 words, photos.

CONGRESS-JOSH HAWLEY Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is being scolded and blamed for Wednesdays riots at the U.S. Capitol. Hawleys political mentor, former Sen. John Danforth, says supporting him was the worst decision hes ever made. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

TRUMP LAWYER-DEFAMATION LAWSUIT Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell, seeking at least $1.3 billion for Powells wild accusations that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden. SENT: 340 words, photos.

GUNSHOTS-INDIANA DEMOCRATIC OFFICES Someone fired at least six gunshots into a western Indiana countys Democratic Party headquarters within hours of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump, a party official said. SENT: 240 words.

AP photographers are on Capitol Hill today and will staff appearances by President-elect Joe Biden. A photo of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed at the Capitol, also has moved.

