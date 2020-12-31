News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Politics»Final Voter List for West Bengal Assembly Poll to Be Released on January 15: CEO
1-MIN READ

Final Voter List for West Bengal Assembly Poll to Be Released on January 15: CEO

Representational Image

Representational Image

The summary revision of electoral rolls is underway in the state where assembly poll is due in April-May 2021, said West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Aariz Aftab.

The final voter list for the assembly election in West Bengal will be published on January 15, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Aariz Aftab, said on Thursday. The summary revision of electoral rolls is underway in the state where assembly poll is due in April-May 2021, he said.

"The final voter list for the forthcoming assembly election in the state will be published on January 15," the CEO said here. Aftab said that he held a meeting with officials of five districts of North Bengal on election preparedness.

District magistrates and other senior officials of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong were present at the meeting.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...