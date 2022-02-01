Finance Minister Presented 'Adharma' Budget Chanting 'Dharma' Slokas: Telangana CM Attacks Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction on the Union budget 2022 tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the parliament.

“Nirmala presented ‘Adharma budget chanting ‘dharma’ slokas of Mahabharat. It is a completely anti-poor, farmer budget. It is not yet all useful for any section of the people,” KCR told reporters in Pragati Bhavan.

He said the budget allocated only Rs 12,800 crores for SC, STs development which is about 18 percent of the population, and the Telangana itself spending Rs 33,611 crores under SC, ST sub-plan annually.

Rao alleges that the budget reduced the subsidy on urea to 12,708 crores and 22,192 crores for other fertilizers.

“The entire country is suffering unemployment. But the allocations for the employment guarantee scheme were cut by Rs 25,000 crores. The entire world is preferring to increase the health infrastructure, but the centre cut the allocations for it. Earlier, Union government promised for house for all by 2022. Where is it?” the CM questioned.

The Chief Minister flays on the Centre and said there are about 15 lakh vacancies in the jobs, where is the plan of action to fill these vacancies.

Pointing out the connection of rivers, KCR questioned, “how the Union government connects River Godavari and Krishna? Who did you consult before announcing in the budget? There is the judgement of the Tribunals on Godavari water.”

Rao also asked how the centre imposed 30 percent tax on Cryptocurrency and further questioned if the government accepting it.

KCR also said there is a need for new constitution for the country and qualitative change in the country.

“Congress and BJP completely failed to develop the country. I appeal to the youngster of the nation to throw these parties in the Bay of Bengal. People need a qualitative change in politics. I will fight for it and ready to sacrifice my life. Already I am speaking to many political parties in the country. Very soon we are conducting all India retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers conclave in Hyderabad. Yesterday I spoke to the CM of Maharastra. Soon I am going to Mumbai to meet him to discuss it,” he said.

Denying the federal front he said it is an alternative platform to fight for our rights and demands to address all issues in the country, he said.

He expressed concern that the central governments failed in past seven decades to make optimal use of its water and power resources. Out of 4 lakh MW power resources availability and 65 TMC water sources, the Modi government followed the Congress model and miserably failed at least half of them, KCR fumed.

He said that the change of guard is inevitable to address these issues. The people should think and elect other leadership to get rid of the BJP rule, he said.

The CM slammed the Centre for selling off LIC and supporting tax evaders and black money people like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others and failed to give Rs 15 lakh to each person in the country. Dalit Bandhu is ideal and Rythu bandhu for the empowerment of farmers and the BJP denied any help to them in the budget.

He slammed that Modi became PM with his Gujrat model as people voted him to power and in the eighth year budget the Centre failed to address issues across the country.

KCR said that what is wrong if he vies for the same he said asked what is wrong if people elect him or others to the top post of Prime Minister

KCR denied the roamers of early elections and said, the polls will be held as scheduled and claimed that the TRS will secure 95 to 105 Assembly seats in the next polls.

He said that GO 317 offers 95 percent local jobs as only 57 employees creating problems as others opted for jobs. The BJP and the Congress spreading falsehood in this regard, he said.

Stating that the TRS ally and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will gain in polls in five states, KCR said that he will have a truck with like-minded parties to fight against the BJP Government.

