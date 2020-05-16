Finance Minister Should Have Given Complete Break-up, Details of Economic Package, Says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded transparency and clarity in the package announced by the Union finance minister.

In the third tranche of the Covid-19 economic package, the central government announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a Rs 1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amendment to the stringent Essential Commodities Act to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview.

"It is the third day of FM's announcements about Rs 20 lakh crore rescue package. The first thing the FM should have done was to give a complete break-up of the numbers, figures, details regarding the package. It is important for transparency, clarity and for understanding the impact," the chief minister said in a tweet.

He said states have not been given any financial assistance even though the entire expenditure on fighting Covid-19, enforcing lockdown, providing support to migrants and labourers, and relief to the poorest had to be borne by the states.

"When the GDP is dipping into deep recession and is predicted to grow at -3 per cent this year, more than 14 crore people have lost jobs , large number of people are living at near starvation level, Govt of India has given a package 90% of which is in the form of bank loans," he said in another tweet.

It is clear that there is nothing for the landless labourers and the urban poor in these packages, he added.

