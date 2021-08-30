FIR Against 17 Including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh for Violating Covid Norms in Agra

An FIR has been registered against 17 people including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for violating Covid-19 protocols in Agra.

The FIR was also registered against 500 unidentified people at Agra’s Lohamandi police station. Police have registered a case under section 188, 269, 270 of IPC.

The AAP leaders were accused of gathering a crowd of more than 50 people during the Tiranga Yatra. UP Police had given permission only for 50 people to attend the Tiranga Yatra, but hundreds of people had gathered at the rally.

The Tiranga Yatra is a part of AAP’s plan to give a fight to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. AAP has announced to take out the Tiranga Yatra in Agra and other districts of the state.

The Agra district administration had initially denied permission to take out the yatra, but it was later permitted after the route was changed. The permission was granted to only 50 people to attend the yatra.

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders had participated in the Tiranga Yatra that was carried out yesterday after which the Agra Police filed a case against several people including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh under the Epidemic Act and other sections.

The Aam Aadmi Party will conduct such yatras in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Noida. The next Yatra will be conducted in Noida on September 1. Party sources said that this Yatra will also reach Ayodhya and will end on September 14 in Ayodhya itself. According to the information, the Tiranga Yatra will also stop at the Ram temple for some time.

