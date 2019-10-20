FIR Against Bihar BJP Chief, Kishanganj Party Candidate for Poll Code Violation
The complaint was lodged after a video surfaced on social media showing Sanjay Jaiswal asking businessmen to close their establishments on polling day and promising to pay Rs 500 to each of their staff members.
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal. (Twitter/ @sanjayjaiswalMP)
Kishanganj: An FIR has been lodged against Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Sweety Singh, the party's candidate for Kishanganj assembly bypoll, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said.
The FIR was registered at Sadar police station on Saturday evening following a written complaint by Kishanganj Sadar Circle Officer Shafi Ahmad, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shanawaz Ahmad Niyazi said.
The complaint was lodged after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Jaiswal exhorting businessmen to close their establishments on the polling day and promising to pay Rs 500 to each of their staff members in their firms and houses, the SDM said.
Jaiswal allegedly made the remarks during a meeting of the local businessmen held on Thursday at the residence of Kishanganj Municipal Council vice chairperson Aanchi Devi.
Further action will be taken against others on the basis of the video, SDM Niyazi said.
Bypolls to Kishanganj and four other assembly seats in Bihar will be held on Monday as the incumbent MLAs were elected to Parliament in the April-May general election.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football