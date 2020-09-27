POLITICS

FIR Against Bihar Cong Chief, Other Party Leaders for Violating Covid-19 Norms at Patna Airport

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha

They have been accused of violating COVID-19 protocol by amassing a large number of people at the airport on Saturday when some party leaders were arriving in the Bihar capital to strategise for the upcoming assembly elections.

An FIR has been registered against Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and several other senior party leaders for violating COVID-19 norms at Patna airport, officials said on Sunday. They have been accused of violating COVID-19 protocol by amassing a large number of people at the airport on Saturday when some party leaders were arriving in the Bihar capital to strategise for the upcoming assembly elections.

The FIR has been registered by special executive magistrate Mohammed Safiullah Khan at the airport police station under section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life), similar other sections of the penal code, besides provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. Those named accused in the FIR include Jha, Congress Rajya Sabha member and state Congress campaign committee chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and AICC secretary in-charge of thestate Ajay Kapoor.

