FIR Against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari for Breaking Lock of Sealed House

Police have registered a case against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the lock of a sealed house in the Gokalpuri area here, a senior officer said Tuesday.The property in northeast Delhi was sealed as it was being used as a "dairy facility" and allegedly being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said.Based on a complaint from the civic body, the case against Tiwari was registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 188 and relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the officer said.The complaint was lodged by the EDMC on Monday, a day after Tiwari allegedly broke the lock.The section pertains to disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant and punishment under it can be for a maximum term of six months in prison and a fine.On Sunday, Tiwari, during his visit to Gokalpuri, was informed by locals that only one house among several was sealed by the municipal corporation."I broke the seal of the corporation's pick and choose policy. The locals claimed all the houses were illegally constructed but a particular house was singled out for action by the corporation," the Delhi BJP chief said.Tiwari said he "wanted to appeal" to the Supreme Court and its monitoring committee to ensure that no such "pick and choose" action is taken in the name of the sealing drive."Even though the BJP rules them, I will not even spare municipal corporations in such matters," he had said.