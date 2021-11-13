FIR filed Against 20 Congress Workers in Kerala for Alleged Attack on Journalists

A case has been filed against 20 Congress party workers, including former Kozhikode District Congress Committee president UV Rajeevan, for attacking journalists. Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said that strict action will be taken against the attackers.

According to the complaint filed, journalists who went to report on a meeting at a private hotel on Saturday were attacked by Congress workers. Two FIRs have been registered on the complaint of a regional news photographer and of a female reporter.

The sections include attacking them and outraging modesty of women and criminal intimidation. Satheeshan added that it was not a group meeting but a meeting held with DCC’S permission.

