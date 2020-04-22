POLITICS

FIR Filed against TV Editor for Accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar Lynching Incident

File photo of Arnab Goswami

The FIR against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been registered in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

  • IANS New Delhi/Raipur
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
After agitated Congress workers filed multiple complaints against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, an FIR has been registered against him in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The FIR in the Civil Lines police was filed on the complaint of state Congress chief Mohan Markam under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, relating to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

In the complaint, Markam said in his TV programme, Goswami instigated a crime and tried to disrupt communal harmony.

The Congress has also talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said state minister Balasahab Thorat.

The Congress has also initiated an online campaign against Goswami on various social media platforms.

