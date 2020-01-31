Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

FIR Lodged Against Dilip Ghosh for Derogatory 'Sexual Remarks' Against Anti-CAA Protester

Sudeshna Dutta Gupta, a student of Sanskrit University, faced the ire of Ghosh and his partymen on Thursday when she stood next to a BJP rally, holding aloft 'No CAA, No NRC' poster.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Lodged Against Dilip Ghosh for Derogatory 'Sexual Remarks' Against Anti-CAA Protester
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy when he said that a woman anti-CAA protester was lucky to have escaped his party's rally with just a torn poster, an FIR was lodged against him at a city police station on Friday.

A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader, and said that the matter was being looked into.

Sudeshna Dutta Gupta, a student of Sanskrit University, faced the ire of Ghosh and his partymen on Thursday when she stood next to a BJP rally, holding aloft 'No CAA, No NRC' poster.

Gupta claimed she was heckled and verbally abused by the BJP men, who also snatched her poster and tore it.

Ghosh, who was leading the rally from Patuli to Baghajatin area, later told the media that his party supporters did the right thing.

"She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her. Why do they (protestors against the CAA) always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events. We have tolerated enough and won't put up with any such nuisance again," he added.

The varsity student, after filing the complaint at Patuli police station, alleged that Ghosh made "sexual remarks and showed murderous intent" while talking to the media.

"The women in our country are not safe. Every 22 minutes, a woman is raped in India. I am not surprised by Ghosh's comment," she said.

Earlier this month, too, Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, had stirred up a storm when he said "anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states".

On Thursday, he claimed that one cannot become a good political leader unless he has been jailed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram