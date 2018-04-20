GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIR Lodged Over Facebook Post That Said Minister Absconded After Seeking Votes

Yuva Chetna Sangh posted that Krishna Raj, the local MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture, had gone "missing" after seeking votes in Puvayan area in the last Lok Sabha election.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2018, 11:09 PM IST
File photo of Krishna Raj (PTI Photo)
Shahjahanpur (UP): Police registered an FIR after a Facebook post said that Union minister Krishna Raj was "absconding" from her constituency.

Yuva Chetna Sangh posted that Krishna Raj, the local MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture, had gone "missing" after seeking votes in Puvayan area in the last Lok Sabha election.

Anyone who knew about her whereabouts should report them so that "proper arrangements" can be made for her "welcome" in 2019, the post said in an apparent reference to the next Lok Sabha election.

The post declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party MP as an "absconder" has been trending the last few days.

Nine BJP workers lodged an FIR at the Puvayan police station against Yuva Chetna Sangathan over the post, Circle Officer Puvayan Jitendra Kumar said today.

The BJP workers said the post was an attempt at tarnishing the image of the party. They demanded action against those posting and sharing it, the officer said.

Krishna Raj today appeared before media persons here, saying she is not missing but those behind the post may have missed her.

The case has been registered under the IT Act and the matter is being investigated, the police officer added.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
