Case Against MP Sanjay Raut Over Death Threat Claims in Fresh Sena vs Sena Fight
1-MIN READ

Case Against MP Sanjay Raut Over Death Threat Claims in Fresh Sena vs Sena Fight

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Image: PTI)

Former mayor Meenakshi Shinde filed the complaint against Sanjay Raut stating that defamatory allegations were levelled by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP.

The Sena vs Sena battle took another political turn with an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

Thane city police registered the case against Raut late Wednesday night under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation), and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

Former mayor Meenakshi Shinde filed the complaint stating that defamatory allegations were levelled by Raut.

Simultaneously, Thakur’s wife, lawyer Pooja Thakur also filed a police complaint against Raut for making defamatory remarks against her husband.

MP Sanjay Raut’s statement was also recorded by the Thane police team over his allegations that MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had hired mafia goon Raja Thakur to kill him.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

Raut had written letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top officials seeking protection. These letters were sent as his security cover was removed after the change of power in the state last year.

Raut’s claims were rubbished by both Shinde and Fadnavis, and while they assured a probe into his allegations, they cautioned that he (Raut) could face action if he was indulging in any “political stunts". He was accorded security cover.

Besides Raut, other Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders like former Congress CM Ashok Chavan and Nationalist Congress Party ex-Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad have also raised apprehensions of death threats in the past few days.

