FIR Should be Registered Against Yogi if any Life is Lost Due to Stray Cattle: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday once again raised the issue of stray cattle creating a menace in the state.He said an FIR should be registered against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if any life was lost due to stray animals.The SP chief was addressing a public gathering at the Rajkiye Inter College ground in Mirzapur along with RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary.Addressing the gathering in Mirzapur, the SP chief said, “A few days ago, a bull turned up at a helipad. It seemed to have come to meet the CM. If any life is lost due to stray animals, then an FIR should be registered against the chief minister.”Of late, the issue of stray cattle has turned into a cause of concern in the rural areas of the state with farmers now to deal with protecting standing crops in their fields from bovines.“People who term the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as that of the ‘saanp-chachundar’ would be packing their bags after the seventh phase of polling. Our saint CM would be ringing bells in the mutt. People who call us ‘Mahamilavat’ (grand adulteration) should also reveal what kind of ‘milawat’ are they into. Both ‘chowkidar’ and ‘thokidar’ (encounter-loving individual) would be removed,” said Yadav as he addressed the gathering in Mirzapur on Sunday in favour of alliance candidate Ramcharit Nishad.In 2014, the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat was won by Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP.Patel is seeking a re-election from the seat, while the Congress has given the ticket to Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a Brahmin candidate.