Fire at TMC MLA Madan Mitra's Residence in Kolkata
Fire at TMC MLA Madan Mitra's Residence in Kolkata

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control at the centuryold building

Fire broke out at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in the Bhabanipur area in south Kolkata on Tuesday morning, officials said. Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control at the century-old building, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added. Mitra along with his family members rushed out of the house as soon as the fire was spotted in a room on the ground floor.

A visibly shaken Mitra was seen sitting outside the house. Presumably, the fire started from a short circuit, said a fire services official.

“Though we don’t know exactly, as of now a purifier is suspected to be the cause of the short circuit. An investigation will be done," the official said.

first published:June 08, 2021, 12:55 IST