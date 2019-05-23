Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Firebrand BJP Leader Giriraj Singh to Commence His 2nd Term in Lok Sabha

In 2014, Giriraj Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nawada constituency and was inducted into the council of ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Firebrand BJP Leader Giriraj Singh to Commence His 2nd Term in Lok Sabha
Begusarai: BJP candidate Giriraj Singh shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Begusarai.(PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Known for his controversial remarks, Bihar's firebrand Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh will commence his second term as a Lok Sabha member from Begusarai, Bihar.

Singh in 2019 elections defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader, by over 4.22 lakh votes.

66-year-old Singh, who was Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-government, began his political career as a member of Bihar legislative council in 2002.

During 2008 and 2010, he was a minister in the cabinet of the then chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

He served as minister of cooperative, animal husbandry and fisheries resource development in the Government of Bihar.

In 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nawada constituency and was inducted into the council of ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is one of the important upper caste leaders in the Bihar BJP who play a fundamental role in the mobilisation of upper caste votes in the state.

Interestingly, Singh was reluctant to contest Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in 2019 as Nawada seat was alloted to Ramvilas Paswan's LJP as per the seat sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Singh is among leaders who are old time 'foot-in-the-mouth' politicians, frequently in the headlines for their outspoken and sometimes outrageous views.

He had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan".

He also stoked a controversy during the high-voltage poll campaign this year. He was censured by Election Commission for his controversial remarks.

In December 2018, Singh advocated for a law to control population in the country, stating that it was becoming an impediment for development and social harmony.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram