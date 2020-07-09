Firm Working for Maratha, Kunbis' Cause SARTHI Won't be Shut Down; Ajit Pawar Announces Rs 8 cr for it

SARTHI, a non-profit government company in Maharashtra working for the cause of Marathas and Kunbis, will not be shut down, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday as he announced Rs 8 crore funds for the institute.

Assuring that the autonomy of the institute will remain intact, Pawar said it will work in a transparent manner.

The deputy chief minister made the remarks after holding a meeting with representatives of Maratha community led by Parliamentarian Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje at the Mantralaya.

Maharashtra ministers Nawab Malik and Vijay Wadettiwar were also present for the meeting.

Some organisations representing the Marathas had recently alleged that the autonomy of the institute was being jeopardised and it was being starved of funds.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government company for research, policy advocacy, training etc. for socio-economic and education development of Maratha, Maratha- Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and the families dependent of agriculture.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Pawar said, "I am telling on behalf of the government that no matter what, SARTHI will not be closed down. We are giving funds of Rs 8 crore to SARTHI..Its autonomy will remain intact."

The finance minister said that a request will be made to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state cabinet to place SARTHI under the planning department.

"We have taken a very positive view about the issues pertaining to the institute," Pawar said.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje welcomed Pawar's comments that the institute will not be closed down, will remain autonomous and announcement of Rs 8 crore funds for it.

"Pawar saheb told us that the institute is in the name of Shahu Maharaj and it will not be allowed to shut down. He should pay attention to the matters raised (before him) personally...We only want it to remain autonomous and turn out to be a memorial of Shahu Maharaj in a true sense," he added.

Meanwhile, a minor controversy erupted after some of the Maratha community representatives attending the meeting objected to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje being made to sit in the third row at the meeting venue.

Pawar downplayed the same and said that the government's focus was to solve the issues grappling the institute and the community.

"If some people want to seek pleasure out of this (controversy), they definitely should. We, the government, only know one thing that we want to find a way out. I will put all my strength to find the way out," he added.

The parliamentarian also said that being a member of the Chhatrapati's family, he is not the one who is seeking honour, but is the one who wants to serve the community.

"Some may have thought that Chhatrapati was not given proper seat (to sit). I am above all these issues. I came here for the community. I am happy that Pawar saheb took responsibility for this (issues relating to SARTHI)," he added.

He also asked his supporters to not engage in agitation over the issue and maintain peace.

Asked if Thackeray was upset with him after five Shiv Sena councillors joined NCP in his presence in Baramati last aturday, Pawar replied in the negative and added that only the news channels suggested so.

The councillors, who had joined the NCP with the help of the Sharad Pawar-led party's Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke, returned to Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Media reports had claimed that Thackeray, also Shiv Sena president, was upset over the councillors joining the NCP, an ally of the saffron party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

"I was in Baramati (last Saturday)...Lanke came there...He said some independent councillors wanted to join the party. So, they joined in my presence. But later I learnt that they were Shiv Sena councillors," Pawar said.

The deputy chief minister said that when he enquired about it with Lanke, the legislator told him that the councillors were set to join the BJP in case the NCP did not induct them into its fold.

"There is the MVA government of three parties. All three parties should not poach one another's workers and leaders. Hence, I called Lanke and told him to end this episode and let the councillors rejoin the Shiv Sena as the Shiv Sena chief is ready to solve their problems," Pawar added.