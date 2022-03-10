Firozabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Firozabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mool Chandra (BSCP), Jaypal (BSS), Saifurrahaman Alias Chhuttan Bhai (SP), Manish Asija (BJP), Ramdas Manav (IND), Shazia Hasan (BSP), Sandeep Tiwari (INC), Neetu Singh Sisodiya (AAP), Babloo Singh Rathore Alias Goldee (AIMIM), Balveer Singh Shankhawar (MAP), Baseem (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.96%, which is -2.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manish Asija of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.97 Firozabad (फिरोजाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Firozabad is part of Firozabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 358788 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,423 were male and 1,65,345 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Firozabad in 2019 was: 855 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,22,147 eligible electors, of which 2,09,733 were male,1,69,409 female and 30 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,53,686 eligible electors, of which 1,95,598 were male, 1,58,075 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Firozabad in 2017 was 36. In 2012, there were 135 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manish Asija of BJP won in this seat defeating Azim Bhai of SP by a margin of 41,727 which was 17.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manish Asiza of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Azim Bhai of SP by a margin of 2,015 votes which was 0.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 97 Firozabad Assembly segment of the 20. Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP won the Firozabad Parliament seat defeating Akshay Yadav of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Firozabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Firozabad are: Mool Chandra (BSCP), Jaypal (BSS), Saifurrahaman Alias Chhuttan Bhai (SP), Manish Asija (BJP), Ramdas Manav (IND), Shazia Hasan (BSP), Sandeep Tiwari (INC), Neetu Singh Sisodiya (AAP), Babloo Singh Rathore Alias Goldee (AIMIM), Balveer Singh Shankhawar (MAP), Baseem (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.26%, while it was 63.17% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Firozabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.97 Firozabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 358 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.97 Firozabad comprises of the following areas of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad MB, Humayunpur (OG), Nagla Bhau (OG), Mirza Nagla (OG), Ambedkar Park (OG), Ramgarh Nagla Kothi (OG), Asafabad (OG), Kakarahu (OG), Lalpur (OG) and Sukhmalpur Nizamabad (Census Town) of 2 Firozabad Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Firozabad constituency, which are: Tundla, Shikohabad, Fatehabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Firozabad is approximately 16 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Firozabad is: 27°09’18.0"N 78°23’32.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.