Firozpur City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Ranbir Singh of AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Firozpur City seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ranbir Singh (AAP), Rohit Vohra (SAD), Gurmit Singh Sodhi (BJP), Parminder Singh Pinki (INC), Sunil Kumar (ILVP), Tejinder Singh Deol (SADASM), Bimla Rani (JBPA), Rahma (NJP), Satpal Singh (IND), Hari Chand Gupta (IND), Jugraj Singh (IND), Parvinder Singh (IND), Pushpinder Singh (IND), Raj (IND), Lakhwinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.41%, which is 0.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Parminder Singh Pinki of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozpur City results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.76 Firozpur City (Firozpur, Firozepur) (फिरोजपुर शहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ferozepur district of Punjab. Firozpur City is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 172957 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,601 were male and 91,350 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Firozpur City in 2022 is: 1,119 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,75,752 eligible electors, of which 1,01,181 were male,76,858 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,525 eligible electors, of which 82,067 were male, 72,458 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Firozpur City in 2017 was 926. In 2012, there were 361 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Parminder Singh Pinki of INC won in this seat defeating Sukhpal Singh of BJP by a margin of 29,587 which was 23.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parminder Singh Pinki of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhpal Singh of BJP by a margin of 21,353 votes which was 18.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 76 Firozpur City Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Firozpur City are: Ranbir Singh (AAP), Rohit Vohra (SAD), Gurmit Singh Sodhi (BJP), Parminder Singh Pinki (INC), Sunil Kumar (ILVP), Tejinder Singh Deol (SADASM), Bimla Rani (JBPA), Rahma (NJP), Satpal Singh (IND), Hari Chand Gupta (IND), Jugraj Singh (IND), Parvinder Singh (IND), Pushpinder Singh (IND), Raj (IND), Lakhwinder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.47%, while it was 74.36% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Firozpur City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.76 Firozpur City Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 203. In 2012, there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.76 Firozpur City comprises of the following areas of Ferozepur district of Punjab: Panchayats Arif Ke, Attari, Bandala, Dulla Singh Wala, Ilmewala, Katora, Maste Ke, Muthian Wala of Arif Ke KC; KC Firozpur City, Firozpur (Municipal Council) and Firozpur Cantt. (CB) of Firozpur Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Firozpur City constituency, which are: Patti, Zira, Firozpur Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Firozpur City is approximately 293 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Firozpur City is: 31°00’38.5"N 74°39’27.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozpur City results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.