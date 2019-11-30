Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

First BJP MP to Rebel Against Party, Nana Patole Becomes Congress Pick for Maharashtra Speaker Post

Congress's decision to nominate Patole could be an attempt to maintain a balance of power between various regions as most of the top NCP and Congress leaders hail from western Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
First BJP MP to Rebel Against Party, Nana Patole Becomes Congress Pick for Maharashtra Speaker Post
File photo of Nata Patole. (Photo credit: Rama Shankar, Network18)

New Delhi: In an attempt to reach out to the agrarian communities in a government that is western Maharashtra and Maratha 'top-heavy', Congress on Saturday nominated its former Kisan Wing leader Nana Patole for the Speaker's post.

Patole, who comes from the OBC Kunabi community in the Vidarbha region, was the first BJP MP to rebel against his party during Prime Minister Modi's first term between 2014 to 2019.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to defeat NCP strongman Praful Patel from Bhandar-Gondia seat. The leader later rebelled against the saffron party to join Congress, and contested against Union minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. However, this time he lost to the BJP stalwart.

Congress's decision to nominate Patole could be an attempt to maintain a balance of power between various regions as most of the top NCP and Congress leaders hail from western Maharashtra.

Outgoing CM Devendra Fadnavis and Patole both hail from Vidarbha region, which in the past has seen many agitations for creation of a separate state comprising of districts in eastern Maharashtra. Hence, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's decision can be seen as a move to maintain both caste and regional balance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram