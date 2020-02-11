Delhi result tally
First Half of Budget Session Ends, Lok Sabha to Meet on March 2
The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till March 2 as the first part of the budget session ended.
The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage. In the first part of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1.
