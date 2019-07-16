'First Impression is Last Impression': At BJP Meet, PM Modi Focuses on Animal Welfare, Humanitarian Issues
The Prime Minister asked MPs to attend Parliament regularly and take their roster duties seriously, adding they must focus on their constituencies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to focus on animal welfare and humanitarian issues as he laid down the roadmap for the government till 2025.
Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, Modi asked MPs to pay attention to their constituencies and come up with an innovative idea, stressing that the first impression is the last impression. “MPs need to work as a team with officers. Focus on animal welfare as this is the season when animals are prone to falling ill,” he said.
The Prime Minister asked MPs to attend Parliament regularly and take their roster duties seriously. Setting the targets of the government till 2025, Modi said, “Till 2025, government will target socially relevant issues. Humanitarian issues such as TB, leprosy or disability need to be paid attention to. All MPs need to work on this on a mission mode.”
This is not the first time PM Modi has asked MPs to take their duties seriously. At a similar meeting in the beginning of the month, Modi had come down heavily on lawmakers who spoil the party’s image.
Expressing his displeasure with legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official with a bat during a demolition drive in Indore, the Prime Minister had said BJP leaders had toiled hard for generations to bring the party success and such arrogance brings it a bad name. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (it might be anyone's son, bad behaviour will not be tolerated),” he said.
