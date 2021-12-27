First in 100 Years in His Royal Family, Scindia Visits Queen Laxmibai Samadhi to Pay Tributes in Gwalior

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to queen Laxmibai’s Samadhi in Gwalior and paid tributes. This was the first time in over a century that a Scindia family member visited the Samadhi.

The royal family scion was in his hometown Gwalior for taking part in inauguration of prestigious ‘Tansen Samaroh’ in the city.

The Scindias have been historically targeted for being the erstwhile rulers of Gwalior who “apparently did not offer the required help to the embattled queen against the British.” Even Congress had used this historical ‘treachery’ to attack Scindia after he switched sides to the BJP last year, bringing down the Kamal Nath government in the process.

On Sunday, it was a brief and low-key affair visit to queen Laxmibai’s Samadhi where the union minister accompanied by his close aide and the Energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia reached rani Laxmibai’s Samadhi..It seems, now Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya will get the place cleansed with gangajal. How much the BJP is stretching Scindia for power and posts,” MPCC chief Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said in a tweet.

Scindia, after joining the BJP, had been making conscious efforts to shun his elite Maharaja image and had been visible among the public, media and party workers more often. Recently, he was seen taking part in Swachhta abhiyan holding a broom at his mantralaya in New Delhi. In a recent interview, he had candidly accepted that he is no Maharaja now and is ‘Jyotiraditya Scindia’ only.

