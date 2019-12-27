First Phase of Local Body Elections Commence in Tamil Nadu
The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed.
Representative image.
Chennai: The first phase of elections to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies commenced in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The second phase will be held on December 30.
The dates for the much awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month. The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed.
These newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. According to sources nearly 1.30 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise on Friday and about 1.28 crore in the second phase.
Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll related works.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Snow-tubing in California, See Video
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed