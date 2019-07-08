Take the pledge to vote

First Time Since Poll Defeat Rahul Gandhi to Visit Amethi on July 10

Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to Amethi on July 10. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
First Time Since Poll Defeat Rahul Gandhi to Visit Amethi on July 10
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who has stepped down as the Congress President, will visit Amethi on Wednesday for the first time after he was defeated in his traditional Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Party leaders told IANS on Monday that Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to Amethi. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him.

Rahul Gandhi lost from his pocket borough in the Lok Sabha elections to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes. Rahul Gandhi has represented Amethi for three consecutive terms, starting in 2004.

In this Lok Sabha election, the Congress bagged only one seat in Uttar Pradesh, with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi winning from Rae Bareli.

