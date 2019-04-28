English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First-time Voter in Mumbai? Do Take Part in ‘My First Vote Selfie’
In a bid to encourage voting among the youth, 100 winners chosen from this competition would become ‘Youth Voter Messengers’ for the 2019 Assembly election.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The administration in Mumbai has come up with a unique competition for first-time voters of the island city.
In a bid to boost the voting percentage of the youth, the authorities will hold the ‘My First Vote Selfie’.
As many as 100 winners chosen from this competition would get a chance to become ‘Youth Voter Messengers’ for the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election. Fifty young men and as many number of women will be felicitated in their colleges and their standees will be put up at different places. The initiative was announced by Mumbai City Collector Shivajirao Jondhale.
“There are over 18,000 voters between the age-group of 18 and 19 in the two constituencies that come under the Mumbai City jurisdiction — Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The voters are distributed in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba. We want a 100% turnout from the first-time voters. That is why we have launched this competition,” Jondhale said.
The competition will be open between 7am and 7pm for all first-time voters of Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies. The voters will have to click a photo near the polling booth after exercising their franchise.
“They will need to go outside the 100m marked boundary of the polling booth and will then have to click a selfie. Along with the selfie, the youth will have to send their first name, surname, name of the Vidhan Sabha constituency and the EPIC number or the number of the section of voters’ list. For example, Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ SAV2064282. If the EPIC number isn’t available, then it could also be sent as Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ List section number 328/585,”an official of the media cell said. (Please note, the name given above is just an example. Participants will need to follow the above format)
The selfies will then have to be emailed at firstvoteselfie@gmail.com or sent on WhatsApp to 9372830071.
All the youth who send their selfies, will be issued participation certificate by the district collector’s office.
In a bid to boost the voting percentage of the youth, the authorities will hold the ‘My First Vote Selfie’.
As many as 100 winners chosen from this competition would get a chance to become ‘Youth Voter Messengers’ for the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election. Fifty young men and as many number of women will be felicitated in their colleges and their standees will be put up at different places. The initiative was announced by Mumbai City Collector Shivajirao Jondhale.
“There are over 18,000 voters between the age-group of 18 and 19 in the two constituencies that come under the Mumbai City jurisdiction — Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The voters are distributed in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba. We want a 100% turnout from the first-time voters. That is why we have launched this competition,” Jondhale said.
The competition will be open between 7am and 7pm for all first-time voters of Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies. The voters will have to click a photo near the polling booth after exercising their franchise.
“They will need to go outside the 100m marked boundary of the polling booth and will then have to click a selfie. Along with the selfie, the youth will have to send their first name, surname, name of the Vidhan Sabha constituency and the EPIC number or the number of the section of voters’ list. For example, Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ SAV2064282. If the EPIC number isn’t available, then it could also be sent as Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ List section number 328/585,”an official of the media cell said. (Please note, the name given above is just an example. Participants will need to follow the above format)
The selfies will then have to be emailed at firstvoteselfie@gmail.com or sent on WhatsApp to 9372830071.
All the youth who send their selfies, will be issued participation certificate by the district collector’s office.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys
- Jawa Motorcycles Unite IAF Officers from 1971 Indo-Pak War Known as Hell's Angels
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results