English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
First Timers From Tamil Nadu Set to Make Their Maiden Foray in Lok Sabha
Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.
File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.
Chennai: Several first timers are set to make their maiden foray in the Lok Sabha as many are heading towards a remarkable victory, according to Election Commission data.
Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.
Among the first timers are Congress candidate S Jothimani (Karur), Raveendranath Kumar (Theni), DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy (North Chennai), DMK's T Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) and India Jananayaka Katchi's (IJK) Dr Paarivendhar, who contested from Perambalur.
According to the EC data, Jothimani is way ahead of her rival, AIADMK veteran and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, by a margin of nearly four lakh votes.
AIADMK's Raveendranath is contesting against Congress leader and former Minister EVKS Elangovan and is leading the race by securing a lead of 49,836 votes.
Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of DMK leader and former Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy who is testing his poll prospects in this election took an unassailable lead with 4.41 lakh votes against DMDK candidate Alagaapuram R Mohanraj in North Chennai Lok Sabha segment.
The DMDK is AIADMK ally.
Sumathy is leading by 2.28 lakh votes over AIADMK's J Jayavardhan who is contesting for the second time. She hails from a traditional DMK family. Paarivendhar, who runs a group of educational institutions, is contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol.
At Perambalur, he polled a whopping 3.91 lakh votes against AIADMK candidate, former Minister N R Sivapathy. All the data on leads were based on the latest EC data.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.
Among the first timers are Congress candidate S Jothimani (Karur), Raveendranath Kumar (Theni), DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy (North Chennai), DMK's T Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) and India Jananayaka Katchi's (IJK) Dr Paarivendhar, who contested from Perambalur.
According to the EC data, Jothimani is way ahead of her rival, AIADMK veteran and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, by a margin of nearly four lakh votes.
AIADMK's Raveendranath is contesting against Congress leader and former Minister EVKS Elangovan and is leading the race by securing a lead of 49,836 votes.
Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of DMK leader and former Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy who is testing his poll prospects in this election took an unassailable lead with 4.41 lakh votes against DMDK candidate Alagaapuram R Mohanraj in North Chennai Lok Sabha segment.
The DMDK is AIADMK ally.
Sumathy is leading by 2.28 lakh votes over AIADMK's J Jayavardhan who is contesting for the second time. She hails from a traditional DMK family. Paarivendhar, who runs a group of educational institutions, is contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol.
At Perambalur, he polled a whopping 3.91 lakh votes against AIADMK candidate, former Minister N R Sivapathy. All the data on leads were based on the latest EC data.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results