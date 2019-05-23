First Timers From Tamil Nadu Set to Make Their Maiden Foray in Lok Sabha

Several first timers are set to make their maiden foray in the Lok Sabha as many are heading towards a remarkable victory, according to Election Commission data.Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.Among the first timers are Congress candidate S Jothimani (Karur), Raveendranath Kumar (Theni), DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy (North Chennai), DMK's T Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) and India Jananayaka Katchi's (IJK) Dr Paarivendhar, who contested from Perambalur.According to the EC data, Jothimani is way ahead of her rival, AIADMK veteran and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, by a margin of nearly four lakh votes.AIADMK's Raveendranath is contesting against Congress leader and former Minister EVKS Elangovan and is leading the race by securing a lead of 49,836 votes.Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of DMK leader and former Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy who is testing his poll prospects in this election took an unassailable lead with 4.41 lakh votes against DMDK candidate Alagaapuram R Mohanraj in North Chennai Lok Sabha segment.The DMDK is AIADMK ally.Sumathy is leading by 2.28 lakh votes over AIADMK's J Jayavardhan who is contesting for the second time. She hails from a traditional DMK family. Paarivendhar, who runs a group of educational institutions, is contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol.At Perambalur, he polled a whopping 3.91 lakh votes against AIADMK candidate, former Minister N R Sivapathy. All the data on leads were based on the latest EC data.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)