First UP Cabinet Reshuffle under Yogi Adityanath to Happen on Wednesday

Lucknow: The first reshuffle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet will take place on August 21, a Raj Bhavan official said on Tuesday. The reshuffle is likely to fill the slots that have fallen vacant in the last few months, especially after some state ministers were elected to the Lok Sabha, and induct some new faces.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle after Adityanath took over the reins of the state in March 2017, heading a 47-member ministry including himself.

