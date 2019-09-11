Fissures Exposed in Rajasthan Cong as Sachin Pilot Slams CM Ashok Gehlot Over Law and Order Situation

New Delhi: In what is indicative of an internal rift, deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday criticised the law and order situation in the state and said that the government needs to do more.

“It is true that we should pay more attention to law and order. A lot of incidents have just happened which should not be repeated. Whether it is from Dhaulpur or Alwar, these are disturbing events,” Pilot said.

Notably, senior Congress leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot is also the home minister of the state.

Further elaborating, Pilot said, “Communal incidents have happened. Jails have been broken. Ensuring law and order is an important part of the government’s jobs. My daughters should be safe.”

On September 6, a notorious criminal from Haryana had escaped from a police station in Alwar district, where he was held, after more than a dozen men barged in and opened indiscriminate firing.

Pilot’s comments come at a time when the Congress is reportedly facing internal tussle in Rajasthan.

During an interview with India Today, Pilot had lambasted his own government headed by Gehlot, saying that the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Pehlu Khan case should have been ordered earlier.

Pilot added that if the SIT probe would have been ordered earlier or right after coming to power, accused in the Pehlu Khan case may not have been acquitted by the lower court.

Media reports, immediately after General Elections 2019, surfaced stating that Gehlot had held Pilot responsible for his son's loss. However, he later took to Twitter to claim the statement was wrongly represented.

