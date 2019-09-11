Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Fissures Exposed in Rajasthan Cong as Sachin Pilot Slams CM Ashok Gehlot Over Law and Order Situation

The skirmishes between the two Congress leaders were reported after drubbing in Lok Sabha elections as Gehlot blamed Pilot for his son's loss.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fissures Exposed in Rajasthan Cong as Sachin Pilot Slams CM Ashok Gehlot Over Law and Order Situation
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with state Congress Committee president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Loading...

New Delhi: In what is indicative of an internal rift, deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday criticised the law and order situation in the state and said that the government needs to do more.

“It is true that we should pay more attention to law and order. A lot of incidents have just happened which should not be repeated. Whether it is from Dhaulpur or Alwar, these are disturbing events,” Pilot said.

Notably, senior Congress leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot is also the home minister of the state.

Further elaborating, Pilot said, “Communal incidents have happened. Jails have been broken. Ensuring law and order is an important part of the government’s jobs. My daughters should be safe.”

On September 6, a notorious criminal from Haryana had escaped from a police station in Alwar district, where he was held, after more than a dozen men barged in and opened indiscriminate firing.

Pilot’s comments come at a time when the Congress is reportedly facing internal tussle in Rajasthan.

During an interview with India Today, Pilot had lambasted his own government headed by Gehlot, saying that the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Pehlu Khan case should have been ordered earlier.

Pilot added that if the SIT probe would have been ordered earlier or right after coming to power, accused in the Pehlu Khan case may not have been acquitted by the lower court.

Media reports, immediately after General Elections 2019, surfaced stating that Gehlot had held Pilot responsible for his son's loss. However, he later took to Twitter to claim the statement was wrongly represented.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram