Voting to be Held Again in Five Poll Booths of Haryana Tomorrow as EC Points at 'Some Shortcomings'
The polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday, while the results will be declared on Thursday.
Representative image
Chandigarh Re-polling will be held in five polling booths of as many assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday as "some shortcomings" have been noticed, an official said.
Arrangements have been made for re-polling in booth numbers 71 of Uchana Kalan assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, state's joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet said on Tuesday.
"In the polls which were held in Haryana on Monday, some shortcomings were noticed in five booths after which the Election Commission ordered re-polling in these booths," he said.
He said that the re-polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.
Polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday. Results will be declared on Thursday. Officials had said that barring "minor incidents", the polling remained peaceful in the state.
