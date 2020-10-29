Five Times Nitin Gadkari Expressed Serious Displeasure to Authorities in Public

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the inauguration of the NHAI headquarter on Sunday lashed out at the officials over the body's work culture.

Here are five occasions where the Union Minister has publically expressed his displeasure before:

* On January 11, 2018, Gadkari lashed out at the Indian Navy over its alleged objection to a floating jetty project at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, and accused the force of "obstructing work." Gadkari felt that the jetty did not pose any security risk. “What has the navy got to do with Malabar Hill? They should be guarding the borders,” said Gadkari was quoted as saying.

* On February 10, 2019, Gadkari was upset about the absence of the Managing Director of Manganese Ore India Ltd. (MOIL) at a mining-related conclave and had said that he needs to be "put in his place". The MD of MOIL, a public sector company, had skipped an event organised by Maharashtra State Mining Corporation and Vidarbha Economic Development Council despite an invite. "He is a very big man, he does not come when we invite, he does not come even otherwise," he had said.

* On December 10, 2015, Calling out the regional transport offices (RTOs), Gadkari had termed them as the most corrupt in the country and said they indulge in loots bigger than those of dacoits of Chambal. "RTO is the most corrupt organisation in the country. They are indulged in loot surpassing even what the dacoits did in the forests of Chambal," he had said.

* On December 23, 2019, Gadkari had expressed deep concern over the economic slowdown in the country. "I called senior officials at my home and told them there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I will not tell you what to do. I will only tell you the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation. There is a shortage of liquidity and you have to take decisions quickly," Gadkari had said.

* On another occasion, Gadkari had lashed out at Niti Aayog's proposal of banning petrol and diesel-run vehicles of some classes. He had said that the Centre will not impose any such restriction and that the decision has to be taken by the transport minister and not the think-tank.