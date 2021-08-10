Five Trinamool Workers Arrested In Tripura, BJP Claims They Are Drug Peddlers

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that five of their supporters were arrested after Monday midnight in Tripura allegedly for no reason. The BJP, however, countered, saying those arrested were drug peddlers.

The five arrested men have been remanded to judicial custody. The TMC apprehends that more arrests are likely to come up.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC general secretary, tweeted, “TMC workers were slapped with wrong cases. We condemn this. Trinamool Congress is with them. This type of intimidation cannot stop them.” West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, who reached Tripura on Tuesday, echoed similar sentiments, saying that false charges were brought against TMC workers.

One of the arrested person’s family members told News18, “We are very much tensed. They are sending police, CRPF at midnight. They are trying to intimidate us because we are TMC workers.”

Ashish Lal Singh, a local TMC leader in Tripura, said, “We have taken out a protest today and they will not be able to stop us.”

The TMC on Tuesday organised a peaceful protest against the “illegal” arrest of party workers. “We strongly condemn such undemocratic moves of the @BJP4Tripura government,” the party tweeted.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the five arrested were drug peddlers. Party leader Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “TMC has no organisation. The people who have been arrested are drug peddlers.”

