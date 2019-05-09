Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Five Year of 'Jumlebaazi', Foreign Tours: Kejriwal Hits Back at PM Modi's 'Nakampanthi' Jibe

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said PM Modi has done nothing except foreign tours, lectures and that was the reason he is seeking votes in the name of 'fake nationalism'.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Year of 'Jumlebaazi', Foreign Tours: Kejriwal Hits Back at PM Modi's 'Nakampanthi' Jibe
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a crowd. (PTI file photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in name of "fake nationalism" and said he has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures.

In response to Modi's comments that Delhi government brought nakampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance, Kejriwal said his party has addressed issues related to education, health, electricity and water and asked what have you done.

In a tweet, Kejriwal charged, Modi has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures and that is the reason he is seeking votes in make of fake nationalism.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi have sought answers of three questions from you for which you had no answers.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief on Wednesday sought answer to three questions from Modi: "Why didn't the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?"

In the tweet, Kejriwal tagged Modi's tweet in which he said Delhi government brought in "nakampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance.

Modi Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the AAP in his first rally in the national capital, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of supporting the "tukde-tukde gang" and bringing in "nakampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance.

He said there are four models-- 'naampanthi' (dynastic politics), 'vaampanthi' (left politics) and dam and 'damanpanthi' (hooliganism) and 'vikaspanth' (those who believe in development).

"But Delhiis the only state where we learnt about the fifth model. Delhihas seen 'nakampanthi' (non-performance) which created anarchy and betrayed the people of the country," Modi said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram