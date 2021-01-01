Flames of Political Hawala Scam to Engulf MLAs in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Shivraj Chauhan government, which handed a probe to Economic Offence Wing (EoW) against IPS officers and an officer of state police service on Thursday, could proceed with the action against others named in political hawala scam unearthed during the Kamal Nath government.

Sources claimed that there are close to 60 MLAs who could feel the heat as the enquiry of the scam progresses. This includes several former Congress MLAs who had switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party in March this year.

Primarily, the probe could create fresh trouble for Congress party in Madhya Pradesh which is already in tatters.

Among close to 60 MLAs reportedly named in the CBDT report in connection to political hawala scam, a dozen had switched over to BJP. Among others, at least half a dozen are now ministers in Shivraj government.

Out of 12 MLAs, seven reportedly belong to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp.

However, MPCC chief Kamal Nath reportedly finds no mention in the list of those associated hawala transactions.

The Shivraj government on Thursday has handed a probe to EoW against IPS officers –Sanjay Maane, Susovan Benerjee and V Madhu Kumar, state police officer Arun Mishra.

Some FIRs are also expected in the matter shortly.

Shivraj government is constrained to act in the matter as Election Commission which had forwarded a letter to state government with the recommendations of action and a detailed CBDT report recently has summoned Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Principal Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora with the action taken report in New Delhi on Jan 5.

Besides suggesting action to Shivraj government against police officers, the ECI had asked Union Home ministry to act against IPS officers and the latter could soon come up with an action.

The Delhi Directorate of Income Tax in year 2019 had detected a "wide spread", "organised" racket of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The team raided several properties that belong to businessmen, politicians and people related to other public services.

Several Kamal Nath close aide were raided by IT sleuths.