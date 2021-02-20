Flash Mobs, Namo Tea Party: BJP Gives Campaign New Age Twist for Battle for Bengal

he BJP has planned to reach out to a larger audience for the West Bengal assembly polls. The party has already started reaching out to the electorate through Rasgulla and Namo tea party in Kolkata.

The election for 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly will be held in April-May this year. The BJP, riding high on its success in the last general election in the state, is leaving no stone unturned to uproot the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government. In 2019, the BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

BJP's co-incharge for the West Bengal unit, Amit Malviya, told IANS that the party will use new age technology and traditional campaign methods to reach out to the electorate. "BJP workers have already started meeting people in small groups to explain the party's vision for the development of the state over the Namo tea party," he said.

Malviya added that in the coming days the party will start organising flash mobs and street plays. To make the party presence more visible in the state, BJP workers have started moving around wearing "saffron T-shirts" with "Namo again" printed on them.

"Everyday BJP workers have started meeting people wearing saffron T-shirts at parks or places frequented by the people in Kolkata," Malviya said. The BJP has also started using "digital wall paintings" to counter rivals efforts to remove its posters. "TMC workers remove our posters and we have started using digital wall paintings, which are not easy to remove and also look better than traditional wall paintings or posters," Malviya added, who is also national head of BJP IT and Social media.

Malviya stated that emphasis will be put on social media during the polls and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a social media volunteers meet. The party has also developed a mobile app to keep users updated about its poll related activities in the state. "Our app has been developed to keep workers, volunteers and people updated about poll activities in the state," said a BJP leader.