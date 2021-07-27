Flavour of Season? BSP to Hold Brahmin Conference in Mathura-Vrindavan, SP Follows Suit Ahead of '22 Polls 

Months before the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party appears to be moving towards soft Hindutva. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which normally advocates for the advancement of backwards and Dalits, is now wooing the upper castes ahead of the 2022 UP elections. The BSP, which recently launched its ‘seminar for enlightened classes,’ formerly known as Brahmin Sammelan, from Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s birthplace, will now hold the second round of seminar from Mathura, Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

Satish Chandra Mishra, the BSP national general secretary, who came at Saidabad of the Handia assembly constituency in Prayagraj’s Gangapar district, said his campaign to unite Brahmins will continue. He has stated that the BSP’s campaign will continue in all 75 of the state’s districts.

“The BSP has started the seminar for enlightened classes from Ayodhya,” said Satish Chandra Mishra, national general secretary of the BSP. At the same time, in August, the second phase will begin in Mathura and Vrindavan.” Mishra further stated that the second phase will begin on August 1, following the Banke Bihari temple’s prayers.

The BSP appears to be reverting to its 2007 “social engineering" formula, which allowed it to achieve a full majority government in the state. In 2007, the BSP received 30% of the vote and gained 206 of the 403 assembly seats. Its success was the product of a well-thought-out strategy devised by BSP chief Mayawati. Candidates were also named in advance, with the party forming a friendly alliance of OBCs, Dalits, Brahmins and Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is not far behind and has organised a similar meeting with the goal of uniting the Brahmin community under the SP banner. The Samajwadi Party has also declared that a statue of Lord Parshuram, who is revered by the Brahmin community, will be installed inside the Samajwadi Party’s Lucknow headquarters. A few days ago, the SP Chief met with Brahmin leaders and even formed a committee to deal with the Brahmin community’s problems.

According to sources, SP will also hold Brahmin Sammelans in all of the state’s districts, however, the names of these sammelans have yet to be determined. The SP’s wooing of Brahmins campaign will begin in Ballia, which is also the birthplace of independence warrior Mangal Pandey. According to reports, the Samajwadi Party may begin its Brahmin outreach effort on August 24. Surprisingly, when Akhlesh Yadav was elected as the state’s Chief Minister in 2012, 21 Brahmins were elected as MLAs on the SP platform.

