Flouting Lockdown Rules, Hundreds Served Biryani at Karnataka BJP MLA's Birthday Bash in Tumkuru

Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram, celebrates his birthday in his village.

People of Gubbi taluk came in large numbers to the government school in Tumkuru to wish their legislator amid the lockdown. A video shows MLA Masale Jayaram addressing his guests who gather around a table as Jayaram cuts a cake.

Stacy Pereira
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 12:30 AM IST
Bengaluru: In complete violation of lockdown orders, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Karnataka celebrated his birthday on Friday in a grand style with hundreds of villagers, including children, in attendance.

BJP’s Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram hosted his birthday party at a government school in Tumkuru, videos of which have gone viral now.

People of Gubbi taluk came in large numbers to the Idagaru Government School to wish their legislator amid the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLA is heard addressing his well-wishers who gather around the table as Jayaram cuts a cake. The video shows a pandal erected and several people busy preparing biryani for the guests on the school premises.

While the visitors can be seen wearing masks in the video, nobody is adhering to social distancing norms. The MLA, garlanded with a shawl, is seen wearing gloves and a mask.

So far, Karnataka has so far seen over 200 coronavirus cases with at least six deaths, including one in Tumkuru. A panel of experts has recommended extension of the lockdown for another two weeks.

