Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Fly to Balakot, See With Your Own Eyes: Devendra Fadnavis Proposes to Strap Proof-seeking Leaders on Rockets

State BJP minister Pankaja Munde, minister for women and child development, at a poll rally in Jalna district last week made similar comments against Gandhi.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI )
Loading...
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said opposition leaders seeking proof of the Balakot air strike should have been strapped to rockets so that they could have "seen with their own eyes.

State BJP minister Pankaja Munde had also made a similar remark recently about sending Congress president Rahul Gandhi to another country with a bomb strapped to him.

"We should have strapped some of the sceptical opposition leaders to the rocket so that they could have seen with their own eyes," Fadnavis said at a poll rally at Virar in adjoining Palghar district Monday. The opposition keeps doubting this government's performance and even raises a question mark over the armed forces and their courage, he said.

"What can we say about the opposition 'mahakhichadi' (grand mixture). They did not acknowledge the courage of our air force and raised doubts on Balakot air strike.

"Had there been an inkling about doubts from the opposition, we could have strapped their leaders to the rockets which were sent to Balakot to see the attack with their own eyes," Fadnavis said.

Munde, minister for women and child development, at a poll rally in Jalna district last week made similar comments against Gandhi.

"Whoever is raising such doubts on the effectiveness of the air strike, I would like to say, Rahul Gandhi should be tied to a bomb and dropped to another country. I think only then they (opposition) will understand what we have done."
