Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Focus on 2024 from Now': At BJP Training Class, PM Modi Advises MPs to Win Over Opponents

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has been consistently engaging its MPs to spread words about various achievements of the government and the welfare schemes begun by it.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Focus on 2024 from Now': At BJP Training Class, PM Modi Advises MPs to Win Over Opponents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda during the two-day training programme called 'Abhyas Varga', organised for all BJP MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure that benefits of various welfare schemes of the Modi government reach the targeted sections of the society, the ruling BJP's top brass has asked its ministers to hold monthly dinner meetings with party MPs and update them about the schemes.

A decision to this effect was taken on the first day of the BJP's two-day training programme for its MPs on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said all party MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been divided in groups of 20-25 MPs each.

The ministers will invite them on dinners and will discuss the government's working and its various welfare schemes, he said.

The first such meetings were held at several ministers' residence on Saturday, he added.

This exercise will not be restricted to the periods during parliament sessions alone but would be continue on a monthly basis, he said.

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has been consistently engaging its MPs to spread words about various achievements of the government and the welfare schemes begun by it.

After the tabling of the Union Budget also, the party's top brass had asked its MPs to discuss its key initiatives with locals in their respective constituencies.

The BJP had also asked its MPs to carry out 'padyatra' in their respective segments to inform voters about various welfare schemes of the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram