'Focus on 2024 from Now': At BJP Training Class, PM Modi Advises MPs to Win Over Opponents
Since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has been consistently engaging its MPs to spread words about various achievements of the government and the welfare schemes begun by it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda during the two-day training programme called 'Abhyas Varga', organised for all BJP MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure that benefits of various welfare schemes of the Modi government reach the targeted sections of the society, the ruling BJP's top brass has asked its ministers to hold monthly dinner meetings with party MPs and update them about the schemes.
A decision to this effect was taken on the first day of the BJP's two-day training programme for its MPs on Saturday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said all party MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been divided in groups of 20-25 MPs each.
The ministers will invite them on dinners and will discuss the government's working and its various welfare schemes, he said.
The first such meetings were held at several ministers' residence on Saturday, he added.
This exercise will not be restricted to the periods during parliament sessions alone but would be continue on a monthly basis, he said.
After the tabling of the Union Budget also, the party's top brass had asked its MPs to discuss its key initiatives with locals in their respective constituencies.
The BJP had also asked its MPs to carry out 'padyatra' in their respective segments to inform voters about various welfare schemes of the government.
