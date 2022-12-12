‘Focus on 2024 Polls, to Get All 7 Seats’: Virendra Sachdeva Appointed As Delhi BJP Working Prez

The BJP has appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the Delhi unit’s working president with immediate effect after the party accepted former chief Adesh Gupta’s resignation following the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

The letter stated that the BJP will appoint a President soon till then Sachdeva has been appointed the working president.

Sachdeva, who is also the vice-president of the Delhi unit and had been working closely with the party’s good governance department, told News18 being closer to the cadre, he will ensure the party win all seven Lok Sabha seats. “Our objective is to start working for 2024 polls and get all 7 seats in Delhi.”

Sachdeva began his political journey in 1989 and became secretary in the Mandal. In 2007, he became the district general secretary of Chandni Chowk. In 2014, he became the district president of Mayur Vihar. While he was on the post, PM Modi had launched ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, and it was during this event that he met with an accident and lost all fingers of one leg.

Belonging to a family who had come from (now) Pakistan after Partition, Sachdeva is an RSS Swayamsevak as well. He is the president of Delhi Archery Association.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

