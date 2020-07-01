Focus on Method to Fight Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi's Doctors' Day Special Chat Show with Nurses

New Delhi: Marking Doctors' Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he will hold a conversation with four nurses on ways to fight coronavirus.

"On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times. Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it," he tweeted.

Four Indian nurses — Anu Ragnat (working in New Zealand), Narendra Singh (working in Australia), Sherlymol Puravady (working in the UK) and Vipin Krishnan (working in AIIMS, Delhi) — will speak to the Congress leader and share their experience of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Krishnan had tested Covid-19 positive but has now recovered, the party said.

Gandhi's last conversation as part of the series was with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on how the coronavirus crisis was reshaping world order. It was aired on June 12.

As part of his dialogues with various experts, Gandhi has spoken to leading global economists Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee; internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke; global public health expert Ashish Jha and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.