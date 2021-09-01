Focus on North Bengal, BJP to Send Region's MLAs and MPs to Delhi to Usher in Holistic Development

The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday took a decision to send 29 MLAs and seven MPs from North Bengal to Delhi to discuss the holistic development of the region. The decision was taken in a meeting at Siliguri where most of the leaders were present except a few due to some unavoidable reasons. The party leaders will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah besides other central ministers to discuss various projects related to North Bengal.

The meeting was divided into two categories including one exclusively with the MLAs and MPs and the second was on ‘Crisis Management and Post Poll Violence’.

It was started with an introduction of all the MPs and MLAs and then BJP Organising Secretary Amitabha Chakraborty initiated dialogues over problems being faced by them (from the administration) in executing their projects for the welfare of people.

Speaking to News18.com over the phone, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba said, “The meeting was good and it hovered over many issues including the problems being faced by the MLAs and MPs while dealing with the local administration. No one in the State government is cooperating with us. Funds meant for welfare projects are being delayed, our proposals are being denied. Therefore, it was decided that all the MLAs and MPs from North Bengal will visit the national capital to meet various central leaders for the holistic development of this region.”

“We will be meeting more often and we were told to work hard to take the BJP at every doorstep. On defection, we have plans to handle it, which I will not be able to share. I would like to clarify that those who quit and joined the TMC got the votes from the people, not as a person. People voted BJP and not any individual face in North Bengal. Our vote base/support is not going anywhere and in the coming months people will give befitting replies to such kind of people who ditched them for their political interest,” he said, adding that how to implement central projects in Bengal was also discussed during the meet.

When contacted, the Chairperson of the Board of Administrators (BOA) of Siliguri Municipal Corporation and former minister, Gautam Deb, said, “Whatever they have discussed in today’s meeting is far from reality. It is false and baseless that the administration is not cooperating with the BJP MLAs and MPs. Let them meet anyone but the fact will remain the same. In reality, the central government has kept the NH 31 expansion on hold. Not least, they are not cooperating with us in executing the East-West Corridor. They talk about the holistic development of North Bengal but in reality, they don’t want the development of people in North Bengal.”

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been running the country for more than seven years. What stopped him from building a central university in Darjeeling? What have they done for the tea workers in the Hills? At the Assembly poll, people reposed their faith in Mamata Banerjee and blessed us with a clear mandate. North Bengal can only shine under the leadership of our Chief Minister.”

